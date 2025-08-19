Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $380,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 478,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,278,000 after purchasing an additional 114,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $421.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $254.43 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

