Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

