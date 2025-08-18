Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $119,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE CAT opened at $407.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.