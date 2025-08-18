PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. PDD comprises 11.0% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $22,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

