Petix & Botte Co Makes New $214,000 Investment in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,666,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,891,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:DUK opened at $122.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

