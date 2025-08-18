Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

