Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 790,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,373,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.