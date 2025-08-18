IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,878 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $23,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,744,000 after acquiring an additional 214,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

