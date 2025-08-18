Edgar Lomax Co. VA Purchases 105,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 329,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

GILD opened at $118.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $8,734,625 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

