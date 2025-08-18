8,026 Shares in Okta, Inc. $OKTA Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Okta accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Okta by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $189,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.