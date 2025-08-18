Allen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Allen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 58,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.60 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

