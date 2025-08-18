RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

