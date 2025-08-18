900 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Purchased by Pollock Investment Advisors LLC

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

MMC stock opened at $207.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.