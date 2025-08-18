BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,280 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $54,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:NEM opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

