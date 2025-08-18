Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $488.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $371.16 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.