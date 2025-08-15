Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $225.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

