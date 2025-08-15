Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 24,512 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $580,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

