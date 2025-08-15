Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

DELL stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

