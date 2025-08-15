Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,273 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,839,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,652,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $354.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

