Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,916 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after buying an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FI opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

