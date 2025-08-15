Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $450.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $452.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

