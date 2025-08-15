Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 675,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 212,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,110. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,488 shares of company stock worth $80,323,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

