Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

VOO stock opened at $592.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $594.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $570.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

