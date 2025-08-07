Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,807 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $771,634.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 163,593 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,237.84. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $851,722.52.

On Monday, July 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $225,928.38.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,343 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $889,769.79.

On Monday, June 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $960,038.10.

NTRA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.97 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

