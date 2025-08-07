Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Grows By 104.0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 205,800 shares, anincreaseof104.0% from the June 30th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Creative Realities Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CREX stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -251,000.00 and a beta of 1.38. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

In related news, CEO Richard C. Mills acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 302,601 shares in the company, valued at $986,479.26. The trade was a 5.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Creative Realities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.