Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,900 shares, agrowthof110.9% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connect Biopharma stock. Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:CNTB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

