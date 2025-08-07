Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,900 shares, agrowthof110.9% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTB
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Connect Biopharma
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.