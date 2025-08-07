Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,900 shares, agrowthof110.9% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connect Biopharma stock. Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

