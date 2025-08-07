DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM)

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

GTM stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $184,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,103 shares in the company, valued at $261,552.06. This represents a 41.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock worth $359,478. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.