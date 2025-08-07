Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 1.2%

BULD opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of -1.46. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

