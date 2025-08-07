DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Short Interest Up 110.0% in July

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, agrowthof110.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 367,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Cloud Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,064 shares during the period.

DT Cloud Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DYCQ opened at $10.90 on Thursday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

