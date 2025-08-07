Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $956,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,816,131.90. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $1,061,580.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92.

On Monday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $546,090.00.

GDDY stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.68. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

