WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,728,967. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

