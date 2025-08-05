Total Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 109,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.