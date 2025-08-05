Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.6%

IEFA stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

