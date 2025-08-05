L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $81,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,472,018.92. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

LHX stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $280.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.