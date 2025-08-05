New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,852 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.5% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE UBER opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.