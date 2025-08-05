Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,632,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $259.98. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.