Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

JQUA opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

