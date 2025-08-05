Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.