Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,265 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.