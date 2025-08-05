Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,517 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $50,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 9.5%

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

