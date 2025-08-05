Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $718.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $745.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $693.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

