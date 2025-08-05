New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 18,345 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Oshkosh Stock Up 4.9%

OSK stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $137.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

