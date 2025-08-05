SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Reduced by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,807,000 after buying an additional 252,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,027,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,971,000 after buying an additional 313,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

