New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 12,958 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 296.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $347.79 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.