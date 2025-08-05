Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 3.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:SYF opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

