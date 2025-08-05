Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 208.53 ($2.77). Approximately 8,196,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 1,928,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.05) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

About Domino’s Pizza Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The company has a market cap of £826.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.