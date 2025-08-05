Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 95 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 997,806 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after buying an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,647,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,958,000 after buying an additional 203,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,975 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

