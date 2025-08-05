Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 115,671 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

