Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,340.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,588 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,384,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of DLR opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
