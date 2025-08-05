McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $189.12.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

