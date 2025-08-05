iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 219,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.